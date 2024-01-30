10-step Korean skincare routine for naturally glowing skin

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2024

Make sure that you double cleanse your face daily.Its the very step in the Korean skincare routine.

After washing your face, use an exfoliator to clear your skin from any dirt particles settling in your skin.

Now it's time to apply a lightweight toner for your skin. Be very gentle while using it.

Using serums will naturally give an extra shine to your skin from within.

Ampoules are much like serums, just more powerful and with more vitamins.

Koreans love using a sheet mask once a week which nourishes your skin, especially in winters.

A thick layer of moisturizer is very essential to apply.

Having SPF is a must for everyone, whether you are at home or going out.

Don't forget to apply eye cream to reduce the wrinkles and fine lines.

Doing lip scrub once a week is beneficial for reducing the dark patch near lips.

