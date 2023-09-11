10 times Shriya Saran, husband Andrei Koscheev gave us major travel goals

We get you some of the most memorable moments from Shriya Saran-Andrei Koscheev's holidays that will make you plan your trip.

BollywoodLife

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

High On Fun

Actress Shriya Saran vacation in Rome with her husband Andrei Koscheev was high on fun and fashion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Travelling In Style

Both Shriya and Andrei look stunning as they pose for a photo while exploring Rome.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Win Hearts

Fans were quick to like her photos and comment on her posts with heart and fire emojis.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Doting Mom

Shriya’s Goa vacay saw her spending quality time with her little munchkin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Water Baby

Shriya flaunts her flawless curves as she enjoys a dip in water.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All About Fun

Here’s another photo of Shriya with her daughter Radha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Creating Memories

Here’s another unforgettable moment of Shriya with daughter Radha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Of Love & Laughs

Shriya can’t contain her happiness in this candid shot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unconditional Love

Shriya's photos with daughter Radha are truly adorable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and more: Top actors who look irresistible in heavy beard, moustache look

 

 Find Out More