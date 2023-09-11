10 times Shriya Saran, husband Andrei Koscheev gave us major travel goals

We get you some of the most memorable moments from Shriya Saran-Andrei Koscheev's holidays that will make you plan your trip.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
Actress Shriya Saran vacation in Rome with her husband Andrei Koscheev was high on fun and fashion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both Shriya and Andrei look stunning as they pose for a photo while exploring Rome.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans were quick to like her photos and comment on her posts with heart and fire emojis.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shriya’s Goa vacay saw her spending quality time with her little munchkin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shriya flaunts her flawless curves as she enjoys a dip in water.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here’s another photo of Shriya with her daughter Radha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here’s another unforgettable moment of Shriya with daughter Radha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shriya can’t contain her happiness in this candid shot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shriya's photos with daughter Radha are truly adorable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!