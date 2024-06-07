Top 8 Korean skincare ideas for young adults

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2024

Young adults can start the skincare process by double cleansing.

Use a mild face scrub to exfoliate the skin.

Apply toners or serums whatever is available with you.

Next comes the moisturizer, it will keep your skin soft.

Young kids skip the step of applying SPF which should not be done.

A chemical free facepack is good for cooling down your skin in summers.

Koreans love applying sheetmask on their face, you can do it too to get a glowy look.

Under eye creams for pigmentation are superb if used regularly.

