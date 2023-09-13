Top 10 zodiac signs that make terrific bosses & have great leadership traits

Read on to know about the zodiac signs that make for best bosses.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

Aries

Aries is a born leader. They are logical, persistent in their efforts to achieve their goals.

Virgo

Virgos drive with intent. Virgos are also excellent bosses because they care about people.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians make excellent managers because they support self-discovery and innovation.

Libra

Libras are excellent and reliable managers. They don’t treat anyone in an unfair manner.

Taurus

The most generous sign is Taurus. They are stubborn and often micromanage to turn their dreams into reality.

Gemini

Gemini bosses excel at juggling multiple tasks. They are kind and contribute a lot to achieve their teams’ goals.

Cancer

Those born under Cancer make for hospitable, outgoing, and devoted leaders. They are friendly and interested in teams’ well-being.

Capricorn

Capricorns are great leaders as they follow all rules religiously. They will never catch you off guard.

Pisces

Pisces are sensitive, creative and comfortable in leading others. They don’t dictate norms or thrust their expectations on others.

Leo

Leos are firm about their decisions and make for assertive leaders.

