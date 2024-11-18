40 years in Bollywood, owner of a production house, net worth of 'Shaktimaan' Mukesh Khanna is Rs...
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 18, 2024
Mukesh Khanna proved to be the first successful superhero of Bollywood. He is still known as the Shaktimaan as he is remembered as the superhero from the famous TV shows.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shaktimaan ran from 1997 to 2005. Mukesh Khanna became the most popular face among kids as well as youngsters.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Before Shaktimaan, Mukesh Khanna became the popular Bhishma in BR Chopra's Mahabharat.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Now, Mukesh Khanna is again in news as recently he had a press conference in which he announced Shaktimaan Returns.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Over past forty years of acting career, Shaktimaan is the most popular role played by him.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
With projects and a production house, Mukesh Khanna managed create a good net worth for himself.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
If reports in Koimoi.com are to be believed, his net worth is around Rs 22 crore. He also has a YouTube channel.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He has appeared in over 60 films but quite a few turned out to be a box office dud.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mukesh Khanna in recent times has also stayed in the news because of his strong statements on stars like Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He has clearly stated that he would be the one to choose the next Shaktimaan and it is clearly not Ranveer or Tiger.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 latest South films to watch now with your family
Find Out More