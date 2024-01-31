5 break-up habits that are actually harmful for your health
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2024
Behavior following a breakup has long been discussed. Television shows and movies portray a certain ideal of what it is to be.
In the search of a vengeance body, engaging in rigorous training regimens or strict dietary regimens would only cause harm to you.
It won't help you feel better about yourself or shorten the healing process after a breakup to hook up every other night of the week.
Everything and anything that it takes to make sure you don't have a minute to sit with yourself and your thoughts, do you think it sounds good for you? Because it most definitely isn't !
It's not at all terrible that after a breakup, we all have a tendency to withdraw into a metaphorical shell.
However, you aren't handling a breakup in a healthy way when you choose to cut yourself off from everyone and everything around you. Instead, you are trying to block out all potential memories of what has occurred to you.
Nothing that your ex did to warrant the breakup was done by the friends you shared.
Therefore, why cut people off simply because you're unsure of how to interact with them? Instead, draw limits and establish ground rules.
Thanks For Reading!
