5 reasons why Ananya Panday is your perfect inspiration for World Saree Day
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 21, 2023
Ananya's white saree merges elegance with modernity, offering a sophisticated yet modern style.
The minimal makeup sunkissed look is everything and more.
Dressed in vibrant red embroidery, Ananya exudes grace and royalty with a heavy choker necklace.
Middle-parted hair and subtle lip color adds a touch a class to her saree look.
Ananya's silk flower-printed saree reflects confidence and chicness with minimal accessories.
A high-tied ponytail and light makeup complete the confident and charming look.
Ananya's off-white saree adorned with pearls blends tradition with contemporary trends, showcasing sophistication.
Pearl accessories and subtle makeup enhance the elegance of the saree.
Radiating warmth in a sunshine yellow saree, she looks ever so youthful in her traditional attire.
Coupled with some modern jewelry, her plain yellow saree represents traditional wear with a contemporary twist.
