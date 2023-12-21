5 reasons why Ananya Panday is your perfect inspiration for World Saree Day

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 21, 2023

Ananya's white saree merges elegance with modernity, offering a sophisticated yet modern style.

The minimal makeup sunkissed look is everything and more.

Dressed in vibrant red embroidery, Ananya exudes grace and royalty with a heavy choker necklace.

Middle-parted hair and subtle lip color adds a touch a class to her saree look.

Ananya's silk flower-printed saree reflects confidence and chicness with minimal accessories.

A high-tied ponytail and light makeup complete the confident and charming look.

Ananya's off-white saree adorned with pearls blends tradition with contemporary trends, showcasing sophistication.

Pearl accessories and subtle makeup enhance the elegance of the saree.

Radiating warmth in a sunshine yellow saree, she looks ever so youthful in her traditional attire.

Coupled with some modern jewelry, her plain yellow saree represents traditional wear with a contemporary twist.

Thanks For Reading!

