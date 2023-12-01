5 skincare secrets of Korean actresses to look younger
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 01, 2023
It's incredible to think that K-actresses like Kim Tae Hee and So Ye-Jin are already in their 40s and still look stunning.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These actors use some basic tips to maintain the young look of their skin which is easy to follow at home as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In order to detoxify, clarify, brighten and lighten the skin, ginseng is frequently used in Korean skincare products.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's a good idea to wash your face both in the morning and at night if you have oily skin and every night if you have normal or dry skin. Hence, double cleansing is advised.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A facial massage activates the lymph nodes, which improves blood flow and aids in the body's detoxification process.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Massages for the face work wonders in avoiding wrinkles. Use moisturizer before starting your massage to let it penetrate completely and easily.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Use of water because it is lightweight and serves as a vital source of hydration and nutrition is necessary.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Refiners, on the other hand, improve skin tone and pores. Emulsions ensure that the skin absorbs the beauty products. They work similarly to milk.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Having younger, healthier skin requires using moisturizer. It is a good idea to apply your cream right away after taking a shower.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor film creates history in the US
Find Out More