5 skincare secrets of Korean actresses to look younger

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 01, 2023

It's incredible to think that K-actresses like Kim Tae Hee and So Ye-Jin are already in their 40s and still look stunning.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These actors use some basic tips to maintain the young look of their skin which is easy to follow at home as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In order to detoxify, clarify, brighten and lighten the skin, ginseng is frequently used in Korean skincare products.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It's a good idea to wash your face both in the morning and at night if you have oily skin and every night if you have normal or dry skin. Hence, double cleansing is advised.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A facial massage activates the lymph nodes, which improves blood flow and aids in the body's detoxification process.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Massages for the face work wonders in avoiding wrinkles. Use moisturizer before starting your massage to let it penetrate completely and easily.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use of water because it is lightweight and serves as a vital source of hydration and nutrition is necessary.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Refiners, on the other hand, improve skin tone and pores. Emulsions ensure that the skin absorbs the beauty products. They work similarly to milk.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Having younger, healthier skin requires using moisturizer. It is a good idea to apply your cream right away after taking a shower.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor film creates history in the US

 

 Find Out More