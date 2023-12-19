6 days, 6 Korean beauty hacks for the perfect Christmas glow
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023
To prevent skin dryness, you should use a moisturizer or toner within ten seconds of taking a hot shower.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Using a cotton sheet mask is the most effective technique to maintain the healthiest possible look. The face gets brighter, moisturized, and exfoliated with these masks.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In their skincare routine, Korean ladies use an oil-based cleanser after washing their face with a foam-based cleanser to get rid of any last traces of makeup.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After applying moisturizer and finishing their skincare routine, Korean ladies have a practice of giving themselves a firm slap.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This helps to stimulate blood circulation and gives the face a plumper appearance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Korean women go to sleep at night, they put a damp towel around their bed to serve as a humidifier.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Give yourself a good facial and steam massage.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
By opening the pores, a steam massage helps to cleanse the skin of all debris and makeup. You can massage the wet skin afterwards to achieve younger-looking, bright skin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 tops the list of Most-awaited Hindi new movies; beats Hera Pheri 3 and more
Find Out More