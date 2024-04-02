7 essential tips to help you stay cool this summer
Shivani Pawaskar
| Apr 02, 2024
Summer is almost here. The intense sun rays not only drain your energy but stifle your creative side leading to low productivity.
Here are a few self-defence mechanisms by Ms Poulomi Roy COM of RSH Global that you can follow to keep yourself refreshed, revitalized and cool this summer.
Keep your body hydrated by indulging in refreshing fruit juices such as watermelon or orange juice or homemade beverages like lemon water or mint-infused water.
Opt for light, hydrating foods like salads, fresh fruits, and vegetables to fuel your body and improve your digestion. Avoid over-stuffing yourself.
Shield your skin by applying sunscreen or Vitamin C cream regularly.
Add to your skincare kit Joy Vitamin C Bright Glow Day Cream, Wow Vitamin C Face Cream, Mamaearth Vitamin C Sunscreen and Plum 2% Niacinamide Sunscreen.
Prioritize rest. Create a calming bedtime ritual, such as reading or gentle stretching, and limit screen time before bed to improve sleep quality and calmness in your life.
Choose loose-fitting, breathable clothing made from natural fibres like cotton or linen to stay comfortable in hot weather.
Practice a few activities to enhance your mental health and reduce stress during the summer months like meditation, journaling, or spending time in nature.
Scheduling regular breaks throughout the day to relax and rejuvenate will help keep your mental peace intact.
Opt for daily showers to beat the summer heat while maintaining personal hygiene. Bathing daily is crucial during hot weather as is cleansing face frequently.
Choose shower gels infused with refreshing ingredients like green tea, mint, and lemongrass.
Add some soothing face wash to your daily skincare regime like Joy Lemon Face Wash, Wow Skin Science Aloe Vera Foaming Face Wash, and Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Wash.
