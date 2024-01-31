7 income sources of Shah Rukh Khan apart from films that contribute to his 'king size' earnings

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2024

Arguably, one of the most successful Bollywood actors of all time is Shah Rukh Khan. He has succeeded in his other ventures in addition to his acting career, earning him the nickname "Badshah of Bollywood."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There's a lack of information regarding the films in which Shah Rukh Khan has made a profit share, although there are rumors that the actor does receive earnings at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On the so-called small screen, SRK was seen hosting some of the most watched television programs, including Zor ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, Kya Aap Panchvi Pass se Tez Hai?, and Kaun Banega Crorepati - Season 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is alleged that King Khan demands a fee ranging from Rs 4 to Rs 8 crore for his presence or performance at the wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Red Chillies Entertainment is becoming a very successful source of revenue for Shah Rukh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan has been spotted at several KidZania PR and promotional events. Actually, the actor owns 26% of ImagiNation Edutainment India Pvt Ltd, the company that manages KidZania's (the franchise's) Indian operations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Even if SRK doesn't rank among the celebrities who make the most money from endorsements, he still makes a sizable salary.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Since SRK owns the cricket team KKR, he also receives income from that source.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Devara, Pushpa 2 and more Top 10 upcoming Telugu films that are highly awaited by fans

 

 Find Out More