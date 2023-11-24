7 step Korean skincare beauty routine for nourished skin in winters

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2023

Korean skin care is less about using products to fix damage and more about prevention and protection.

The best cleanser to remove SPF, makeup and your body's natural sebum is one that is oil-based. Your face's natural, healthful oils are not removed by this.

Water-based cleansers typically come in the form of a foaming liquid (or bar) that eliminates any dirt and sweat that the oil cleanser may have left behind.

When you reach this stage, your skin may need to have its pH adjusted back and toners aid in reestablishing balance and hydrating the skin.

Essences, which are exclusive to Korean skin care routines, are designed to hydrate and protect skin by fermenting their ingredients.

Serums are made with extremely concentrated ingredients that are intended to target particular problems, like acne or wrinkles.

Eye gels, creams or oils are designed to help with fine lines, puffiness, darkness and redness around the eyes on the thin, delicate skin surrounding them.

As a layer of protection, moisturizer makes sure that everything penetrates into your skin.

