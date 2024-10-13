8 times Anushka Sharma transformed her look with versatile hairstyles for every movie role
Pooja Darade
| Oct 13, 2024
Anushka Sharma has wowed us with several performances in her acting career.
While we love watching her act on screen, she also grabs out attention with her beautiful hair.
Anushka is one of those actresses who never shied away from donning different hairstyles.
She can rock a simple braid and charm you.
The actress looked striking on screen on short wavy hair in Zero.
Remember her curls from Sanju? Stunning AF.
Long hair looks gorgeous on Anushka, especially in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Not everyone can pull of bob cut the way Anushka did in PK.
Anushka looked ravishing in Bombay Velvet. We loved her vintage-inspired hair bun in the movie.
Just like her performance, her double French braid hairstyle in Sultan also won our hearts.
