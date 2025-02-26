8 zodiac signs that hold grudges for very long

These zodiac signs hold strong resentment against others.

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2025

Here are some zodiac signs that have difficulties in forgiving.

Scorpios feels emotions deeply, so it's hard for them to move on!

Capricorns are aspirational beings so when they feel wronged in their process of success, they hold grudges.

Taurus are loyal so a betrayal hurts them deeply.

Leo cherish respect, so they get easily offended when criticized.

Virgos are observant and holds grudges very personally.

Cancers are emotionally vulnerable, needs time to accept the reality.

Aries are passionate, they may forgives but never forgets.

Libra likes balance they don't entertain conflicts but hold bitterness.

It's interesting how every sign feels emotions and astrology helps us to understand human behaviour.

