A Look At Pankaj Tripathi’s Most Unforgettable Family Moments

Take a look at Pankaj Tripathi's priceless moments with his family.
Pankaj Tripathi got married to Mridula in the year 2004.
Pankaj had met Mridula when she was studying in class nine and he was in class eleven.
The actor reportedly met Mridula at his sister's wedding and instantly fell in love with her.
It is also reported that Pankaj and Mridula used to communicate through letters.
They were in a long-distance relationship and overcame various family obstacles because it was frowned upon to marry within the immediate family.
Pankaj and Mridula's love only grew stronger with time.
They were blessed with a baby girl Aashi in 2006.
When Pankaj was pursuing his acting career, Mridula was the one who had happily taken on the role of 'man of the house'.
Pankaj has often credited his wife for his success.
