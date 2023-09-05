A Look At Pankaj Tripathi’s Most Unforgettable Family Moments

Take a look at Pankaj Tripathi's priceless moments with his family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Wedding

Pankaj Tripathi got married to Mridula in the year 2004.

Childhood Love

Pankaj had met Mridula when she was studying in class nine and he was in class eleven.

Love At First Sight

The actor reportedly met Mridula at his sister's wedding and instantly fell in love with her.

Love Letters

It is also reported that Pankaj and Mridula used to communicate through letters.

Long-Distance

They were in a long-distance relationship and overcame various family obstacles because it was frowned upon to marry within the immediate family.

True Love

Pankaj and Mridula's love only grew stronger with time.

Blessed with Aashi

They were blessed with a baby girl Aashi in 2006.

Man Of The House

When Pankaj was pursuing his acting career, Mridula was the one who had happily taken on the role of 'man of the house'.

Doting Wife

Pankaj has often credited his wife for his success.

