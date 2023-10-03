A look at Rubina Dilaik’s stylish maternity outfits

Rubina Dilaik manages to make even the simple outfits chic. Read on to know how she serves fashion goals with maternity looks.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

Poses In Style

Rubina Dilaik shows off her growing baby bump in a chic short blue dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All About Elegance

Exudes elegance even in this candid shot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Exudes Grace

Rubina looks gorgeous as she poses in the lilac chikankari kurta.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Matching Accessories

Rubina finishes the look by opting for silver oxidized bangles and a ring.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aces Maternity Fashion

The Bigg Boss 14 winner looks stunning in all black one-piece bodysuit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flattering

The actress styled her hair in soft curls and opted for minimal makeup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fashion Goals

Showcases her adorable baby bump in the black bodycon jumpsuit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Impreessive

The actress’ green dress is all about comfort.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wins Hearts

Expecting mothers can bookmark this Rubina-approved maternity look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wows Fans

Doesn’t she set the maternity fashion bar high in this outfit?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

