A sneak peek into Parineeti Chopra's home

We give you a lowdown on the inside pics of Parineeti Chopra's house.
On September 24, Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra tied the knot at The Leela Palace in Udaipur.
Parineeti Chopra lives in a lavish apartment in Bandra, an affluent area in Mumbai, along with many other famous celebs like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
According to sources, Parineeti's 3,400 square foot, seaside apartment is valued at Rs 22 crore.
Let's have a look at Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai abode.
The elegant abode is the creation of Rich Bahl. The home's exquisite interiors feature simple colour schemes and contemporary furnishings. The living room is the focal point of the home.
Parineeti's living room is furnished with some stunning items. According to sources, the room has lovely wall art, potted plants, and other decorative components that give it texture and appeal.
One of the most unique spaces in the house is Parineeti's bedroom, which features chic furnishings, cozy décor, and thoughtful details. A calming ambiance is given off by the walls' gentle, muted colours.
The comfy bedding and plush carpeting add to the atmosphere of comfort.
She can access the balcony from her living room, which is on the second story of her home. Modern design, minimalistic elements, and muted hues are used to jazz up the area.
The hallways' white-painted walls contribute to the serenity and calmness of the space. There is a huge sofa and a sleek coffee table among the modern and conventional pieces of furniture.
