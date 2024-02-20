Aarya actress Sushmita Sen’s diet secret and workout routine revealed
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024
Sushmita Sen loves to do cardio. Whether it is a dancing dance or a swimming day, she loves to workout and burn her calories.
For her, strength training is important, be it squats, plunges and any other exercise.
She includes Yoga in her fitness routine as well. This makes har flexible and is good for her mental health.
Sushmita makes sure that she eats a healthy and energizing breakfast which can include toasts, fruits and cereals.
She tries to keep her lunch as nutritious as possible and hence, includes grilled chicken, brown rice, fish in her meals.
Sushmita’s dinner is a bit light as she eats soups, salads and boiled vegetables.
She also takes a little bit of honey and neem for her immunity.
Eating fruits in between is normal for her as they are healthy snacks for her diet.
