AI imagines Bollywood actresses as Disney Princesses and you will love these looks

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2024

AI is gaining popularity and people are trying to be full creative with it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Recently, AI converted the Bollywood actresses into the Disney princesses and the pics are adorable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt looked radiant in the role of Sleeping Beauty, letting her ethereal beauty show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Transformed into a fearless, self-reliant Merida who exudes bravery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suhana Khan - Transformed into the gorgeous Jasmine, radiating grace and beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani brought elegance and poise to the role of Cinderella as she put on her glass slippers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif - Adopted Ariel's alluring appearance, perfectly capturing her beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khushi Kapoor - Channeled Anna from Frozen, evoking her lively personality.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean skincare routine suitable for all age groups

 

 Find Out More