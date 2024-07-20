AI imagines Bollywood actresses as Disney Princesses and you will love these looks
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 20, 2024
AI is gaining popularity and people are trying to be full creative with it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Recently, AI converted the Bollywood actresses into the Disney princesses and the pics are adorable.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt looked radiant in the role of Sleeping Beauty, letting her ethereal beauty show.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fatima Sana Shaikh: Transformed into a fearless, self-reliant Merida who exudes bravery.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suhana Khan - Transformed into the gorgeous Jasmine, radiating grace and beauty.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani brought elegance and poise to the role of Cinderella as she put on her glass slippers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif - Adopted Ariel's alluring appearance, perfectly capturing her beauty.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Khushi Kapoor - Channeled Anna from Frozen, evoking her lively personality.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean skincare routine suitable for all age groups
Find Out More