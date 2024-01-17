AI reimagines Virat Kohli and other Indian cricketers in the 1950s
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024
Shubhman Gill looks so mesmerizing.
Rohit Sharma still maintains his charm.
We love this new look of Ravindra Jadeja.
Virat Kohli still has that sharp jawline.
M.S. Dhoni is giving a cool-captain vibe even in this pic!
KL Rahul is looking dashing and adorable, both at the same time.
Bumrah has always kept his focus on the ball.
Hardik’s tattoos are missing, but he still manages to carry his chill aura.
