AI reimagines Virat Kohli and other Indian cricketers in the 1950s

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024

Shubhman Gill looks so mesmerizing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rohit Sharma still maintains his charm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We love this new look of Ravindra Jadeja.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virat Kohli still has that sharp jawline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

M.S. Dhoni is giving a cool-captain vibe even in this pic!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KL Rahul is looking dashing and adorable, both at the same time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bumrah has always kept his focus on the ball.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hardik’s tattoos are missing, but he still manages to carry his chill aura.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Merry Christmas’ actor Katrina Kaif’s most expensive assets

 

 Find Out More