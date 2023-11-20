Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her money making ventures beyond Bollywood

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan carries a huge net worth of Rs 776 Crores, let's find out what she owns and where she has invested to amass the huge amount.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya has a pretty diversified portfolio, from acting and producing movies to investing in businesses, she just does it all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She also tried her hands at producing movies when she backed the project Advocate Anuradha Verma while also playing the lead role in the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

According to a report from CNBC TV18, she charges around 6-7 crores per day, thanks to all the brand commitments that she has.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brands like Longines, Cadbury, Lakmé, Titan Watches, L'Oreal Paris, Coca-Cola, LUX, Kalyan Jewellers, Philips, etc, are in collaboration with the actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The 50-year old has also invested in some of the business, reportedly one of the businesses was able to raise 5 crores from her investment in the funding round.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan’s production house ABCL is well known for producing some hit movies, eventually, Aishwarya also started operating and administrative activities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya is obviously one of the best actresses of Bollywood so it is evident that the cost of hiring her for a movie would be sky high.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, she charges around 10-12 crores for a movie. The 50-year-old actress was paid 10 crores for her role in the movie Ponniyin Selvan: II according to Financial Express.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 celebs who threw tantrums while flying

 

 Find Out More