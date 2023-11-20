Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her money making ventures beyond Bollywood
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan carries a huge net worth of Rs 776 Crores, let's find out what she owns and where she has invested to amass the huge amount.
Aishwarya has a pretty diversified portfolio, from acting and producing movies to investing in businesses, she just does it all.
She also tried her hands at producing movies when she backed the project Advocate Anuradha Verma while also playing the lead role in the same.
According to a report from CNBC TV18, she charges around 6-7 crores per day, thanks to all the brand commitments that she has.
Brands like Longines, Cadbury, Lakmé, Titan Watches, L'Oreal Paris, Coca-Cola, LUX, Kalyan Jewellers, Philips, etc, are in collaboration with the actress.
The 50-year old has also invested in some of the business, reportedly one of the businesses was able to raise 5 crores from her investment in the funding round.
Amitabh Bachchan’s production house ABCL is well known for producing some hit movies, eventually, Aishwarya also started operating and administrative activities.
Aishwarya is obviously one of the best actresses of Bollywood so it is evident that the cost of hiring her for a movie would be sky high.
Reportedly, she charges around 10-12 crores for a movie. The 50-year-old actress was paid 10 crores for her role in the movie Ponniyin Selvan: II according to Financial Express.
