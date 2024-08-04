Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta and other celebs who married their childhood friends

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2024

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani were childhood friends who just tied the knot.

2019 saw the marriage of childhood friends Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are married and have known one another since they were young children.

John Abraham and Priya Runchal were friends before to dating, and they tied the knot in 2014.

Before being married in 2001, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar were family friends, although not childhood friends.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar were acquainted before to their romantic involvement, and they tied the knot in 2021.

2018 saw longtime friends Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi surprise everyone by getting married.

Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan were childhood friends who were joined in marriage in 2021.

