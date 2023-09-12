Akshata Murty's most popular looks at G20 Summit 2023

Akshata Murty was lauded for her impeccable looks at G20 Summit.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

Desi Vibes

Akshata left Delhi wearing the Raw Mango powder pink chanderi sari.

Of Florals Print

The multi-colored silk breezy dress with blossom patterns was crafted by London-based designer Sonali Lodha.

Exudes Elegance

Akshata wore a lilac marble print ‘Valli’ outfit by London-based brand Manimekala to a millet exhibition in Delhi.

Picture Perfect

Akshata teamed the lilac dress with silver hoops, a tote bag, and matching heels.

Sunny Side Up

Akshata was later seen in a bright pink and coral printed shirt and skirt combination from Drawn.

Flawless

Akshata wore a pink beaded drop earrings and pink pumps while playing football with children at the British Fashion Council.

Looks Pristine

Akshata Murty arrived in India dressed in a long brown floral-printed skirt paired with a white button-down shirt.

Memorable

Akshata wore the outfit with nude pumps. The florals pattern on her skirt made her look playful.

Perfect Couple

While visiting Akshardham temple, Akshata wore a mustard kurta and a magenta salwar.

