Akshata Murty's most popular looks at G20 Summit 2023

Akshata Murty was lauded for her impeccable looks at G20 Summit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023
Akshata left Delhi wearing the Raw Mango powder pink chanderi sari.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The multi-colored silk breezy dress with blossom patterns was crafted by London-based designer Sonali Lodha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshata wore a lilac marble print ‘Valli’ outfit by London-based brand Manimekala to a millet exhibition in Delhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshata teamed the lilac dress with silver hoops, a tote bag, and matching heels.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshata was later seen in a bright pink and coral printed shirt and skirt combination from Drawn.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshata wore a pink beaded drop earrings and pink pumps while playing football with children at the British Fashion Council.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshata Murty arrived in India dressed in a long brown floral-printed skirt paired with a white button-down shirt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshata wore the outfit with nude pumps. The florals pattern on her skirt made her look playful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While visiting Akshardham temple, Akshata wore a mustard kurta and a magenta salwar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
