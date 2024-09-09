Akshay Kumar birthday: Networth, most expensive things he owns will blow your mind
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 09, 2024
Akshay Kumar is among the A-listers. He has been entertaining movie buffs for years.
September 9 marks his birthday. The actor turns 57 this year.
At 57, the actor has a net worth of Rs 2500 crores as per a report in Forbes.
He is among the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Reportedly, he gets Rs 60 cr to Rs 140 cr per film.
Akshay Kumar also has many brand endorsements. Reports state that he takes Rs 6 crore per endorsement.
Akshay Kumar owns a pretty sea-facing bungalow in Juhu that is reportedly worth Rs 60 crore.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna also own a home in Goa that is worth crores.
Akshay Kumar is also the owner of many swanky and luxurious cars including Rolls Royce Phantom VII, Bentlyy Continental GT, Mercedes Benz and more.
Akshay Kumar also owns a production house named Cape Of Good Films.
Akshay Kumar has also made many investments in startups. He invested in SocialSwag and fitness platform called GOQii.
