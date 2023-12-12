Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other actresses who ditched the lehenga for their wedding
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023
Numerous celebrities in Bollywood have wed their spouses according to distinct traditions. Many actors have tied the knot in two different rituals with their own spouses.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
April 2022 saw the very simple marriage of National Award-winning actress Alia Bhatt.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Instead of wearing a lehenga to her wedding, Alia wore a stunning saree. Alia looked incredible at her wedding.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In June 2022, actress Nayanthara, who starred in the movie Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, tied the knot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At her wedding, the actress looked stunning in a red saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood starlet Yami Gautam had a stunning wedding appearance. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar and Yami tied the knot on June 4, 2021.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During the wedding, the actress donned her mother's red saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the most talked-about Bollywood weddings was that of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At her wedding, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked like a fairy. At the time of her marriage, she donned a yellow silk saree made in Kanjeevaram.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Brahmastra, Avatar and more Top 9 Indian mythology based movies to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More