Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood stars who are college dropouts
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 18, 2024
If reports are to be believed that Alia Bhatt dropped out of 12th grade to pursue acting.
Aamir Khan attended Narsee Monjee College till 12th grade and did not pursue his academics further. He started working as an assistant director.
As per reports, Deepika Padukone dropped out of college to pursue her modelling career. She also did not pursue Badminton further.
Priyanka Chopra reportedly dropped out of Jai Hind college as she wanted to continue with her modelling career.
Akshay Kumar too hasn't finished his education. He dropped out of college as he wanted to learn martial arts.
Right after 10th grade, Ranbir Kapoor reportedly told his parents that he does not want to study further. He hasn't attended college.
Kangana Ranaut who wanted to be a doctor reportedly failed a chemistry test and then she turned to modelling.
After High School, Salman Khan got himself enrolled in St. Xavier’s College. However, he then dropped out of college and decided to be an assistant director.
Arjun Kapoor reportedly failed his 11th grade. He then did not pursue his studies further and made his acting debut in 2012.
Katrina Kaif has reportedly never gone to school. As her family kept moving from one place to another, she was taught by home-tutors.
