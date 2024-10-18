Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood stars who are college dropouts

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2024

If reports are to be believed that Alia Bhatt dropped out of 12th grade to pursue acting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan attended Narsee Monjee College till 12th grade and did not pursue his academics further. He started working as an assistant director.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per reports, Deepika Padukone dropped out of college to pursue her modelling career. She also did not pursue Badminton further.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra reportedly dropped out of Jai Hind college as she wanted to continue with her modelling career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar too hasn't finished his education. He dropped out of college as he wanted to learn martial arts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Right after 10th grade, Ranbir Kapoor reportedly told his parents that he does not want to study further. He hasn't attended college.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut who wanted to be a doctor reportedly failed a chemistry test and then she turned to modelling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After High School, Salman Khan got himself enrolled in St. Xavier’s College. However, he then dropped out of college and decided to be an assistant director.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Kapoor reportedly failed his 11th grade. He then did not pursue his studies further and made his acting debut in 2012.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif has reportedly never gone to school. As her family kept moving from one place to another, she was taught by home-tutors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Who is pop singer Katy Perry, whose every picture creates a stir on social media?

 

 Find Out More