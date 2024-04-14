Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's combined net worth, car collection and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 14, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022. Since then they have been the power couple and also among the richest couples in the industry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's combined networth is said to be around Rs 885 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As per a report in Koimoi.com, Ranbir's networth is around Rs 365 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt's networth is around Rs 520 crore. She own quite a few real-estate properties in Mumbai.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Currently, Ranbir and Alia are living in a luxurious apartment in a building named Vastu. It is said to be worth Rs 35 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt also has a clothing company and a production house to her name.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Latest reports suggest that Ranbir and Alia are planning to register their new home worth Rs 250 crore under daughter Raha.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
That makes Raha Kapoor in the richest star kid in the town.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
From Land Rover, Range Rover, Audi A8 L to Mercedes - Ranbir and Alia combine own many fancy cars.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir and Alia recently added a new Bentley to their car collection.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 12th Fail and 8 other longest-running Bollywood films in theatres
Find Out More