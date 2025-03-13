Alia Bhatt stuns in a kurta set worth Rs...
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Mar 13, 2025
Alia Bhatt recently spotted celebrating her pre-birthday bash with husband Ranbir Kapoor and paparazzi.
Alia Bhatt was captured cutting the cake in the presence of Ranbir and the media.
Ranbir’s loving gestures for Alia have won several hearts.
The duo's cute video is breaking the internet.
While Alia ate the first piece of cake, Ranbir sweetly planted a kiss on her forehead.
For the pre-birthday celebration, Alia was spotted in a soft peach floral kurta set that was fairly valued.
Alia finished her look by leaving her hair open and sported minimal makeup.
Husband Ranbir stunned in a white shirt paired with matching trousers.
The couple has always been spotted supporting each other through ups and downs.
