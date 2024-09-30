Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: 10 celeb-inspired sarees to wear during Navratri

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2024

Alia Bhatt's Ajrakh printed saree is simply perfect to match with the Navratri vibes. It is elegant, charming and traditional at the same time.

Source: Instagram

Navratri is all about dressing up in colourful attires. Deepika Padukone's multi-coloured saree sure serves as goals.

Still stuck on contrast blouse-saree trend? Yellow and pink is the most favourite combo then! Here's Kareena Kapoor Khan slaying it with easy.

But Kriti Sanon's dual-tone green saree with matching blouse is also quite fashionable to rock during Navratri 2025.

Kiara Advani never fails to impress. Her pink saree with golden motifs is gorgeous to look at.

Pastel colours are still very much in fashion. A pastel coloured tissue saree like that of Janhvi Kapoor will make you stand out from the crowd during Navratri.

Need something modern? Ananya Pandya's single tone satin saree is simply WOW.

Add a little bling with golden saree like that of Kangana Ranaut this festive season. The long sleeve blouse also adds the charm.

Shilpa Shetty looks completely festive ready in multi-coloured saree and chunky jewellery.

Aditi Rao Hydari is elegance personified in this black embellished saree with a stripped colourful blouse.

