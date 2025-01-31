Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani stunning Basant Panchami Outfit
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 31, 2025
Alia Bhatt stuns in a yellow kurta paired with golden embroidery.
This yellow saree adds charm to Kriti Sanon festive look.
Vibrant yellow suit with floral pattern is best to win hearts.
Rashmika Mandanna keeps its simple yet elegant in her yellow saree.
Katrina Kaif looks beautiful in her yellow chiffon saree.
Jhanvi Kapoor styles yellow suit with accessories for a perfect festival look.
Sharvari Wagh looks beautiful in her yellow kanjivaram saree paired with bright pink blouse.
Anushka Sharma looks elegant in her yellow Anarkali suit featuring floral design.
Ananya Pandey looks gorgeous in this yellow satin saree.
An off-shoulder yellow kurta with long palazzo will help you look sophisticated.
