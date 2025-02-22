Alia Bhatt to Mira Kapoor; TOP 10 celebs who have turned vegan

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2025

Here are Bollywood celebrities who have turned vegan and support healthy lifestyle.

Anushka Sharma is following vegan diet from a long time.

Alia Bhatt is concerned about environment and animal welfare, she has been vegan for 3 years.

One of the fittest actresses Shilpa Shetty is fully vegan since 2020.

Sharddha Kapoor shared that she has turned vegan in 2019.

Genelia Dsouza encourages people to try plant-based meat alternatives.

Rakul Preet Singh shares regular vegan food updates on social media.

Mira Kapoor supports vegan lifestyle.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was all set for the vegan diet in lockdown.

Mallika Sherawat made the switch to vegan diet long time back.

