Alia Bhatt's 8 stylish outfits that prove she's the ultimate fashion queen
Priyanshu Ranjan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 16, 2025
Here are 8 Alia Bhatt outfits you should look out for
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In a very shimmery, glowy and almost champagne-colored gown, Alia’s saree-dress combo just speaks red carpet-vibes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia is seen with a huge black gown with a sheer, structured bodice and a big, flowy skirt with glittery bits which just adds more charm to her beauty
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In another black number but a simpler one, Alia wears a strapless, fitted gown with a bit of a mermaid silhouette at the bottom
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
This outfit is all about pearls, the white dress is covered in them, giving it a really unique and almost ethereal look for her debut walk at Met Gala.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia’s saree for the MET Gala was nothing short of stunning. The light color with the floral details is so pretty and delicate and the way she drapes it is special.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
This look of Alia just screams bold and modern look. Her metallic-looking bustier paired with a simple black skirt is a cool mix of edgy and chic.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In a gorgeous, traditional lehenga paired up with a draped shawl, Alia looks festive season ready with this outfit of hers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
While attending Isha Ambani’s wedding Alia wore a blue and white patterned lehenga with a matching set which looked perfect for a wedding night.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Hierarchy to Gangnam Beauty, 9 K-dramas which bring back High School nostalgia
Find Out More