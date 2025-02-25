Alia Bhatt's TOP 10 saree looks that will make you go 'WOW'
Try out these stunning saree looks to upgrade your look!
Vidhi
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 25, 2025
Here are some amazing saree looks that scream gorgeous elegance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Classic black saree paired with deep neckline blouse exudes glam.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Rani Chatterjee look, speaks volumes of glamorous charm.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
White chiffon ribbon-bordered saree radiates simplicity and peace.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yellow net saree with nude makeup looks looks extremely gorgeous.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Multicolour jaipuri print saree evokes ethereal vibes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The iconic Met Gala look, sea green saree adorned with stone work.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia shines in a Banarsi saree paired with an off-shoulder blouse.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The viral multicolor saree that exudes elegant charm
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The timeless black saree with golden detailing blouse looks effortlessly stunning.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The purple chiffon saree makes the look intriguing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 blouse designs inspired by Tara Sutaria
Find Out More