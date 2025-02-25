Alia Bhatt's TOP 10 saree looks that will make you go 'WOW'

Try out these stunning saree looks to upgrade your look!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2025

Here are some amazing saree looks that scream gorgeous elegance.

Classic black saree paired with deep neckline blouse exudes glam.

The Rani Chatterjee look, speaks volumes of glamorous charm.

White chiffon ribbon-bordered saree radiates simplicity and peace.

Yellow net saree with nude makeup looks looks extremely gorgeous.

Multicolour jaipuri print saree evokes ethereal vibes.

The iconic Met Gala look, sea green saree adorned with stone work.

Alia shines in a Banarsi saree paired with an off-shoulder blouse.

The viral multicolor saree that exudes elegant charm

The timeless black saree with golden detailing blouse looks effortlessly stunning.

The purple chiffon saree makes the look intriguing.

