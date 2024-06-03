All time favourite Korean skincare routine for adults

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2024

Making sure that you start with double cleansing is the main thing.

Next exfoliate your skin with a good scrub.

Apply some toner to close the open pores so that next products can be applied.

Face moisturizer is a good way to keep your skin soft.

Dark circles can be treated by using under eye masks.

Face masks once a week is enough to make your skin soft and smooth.

Everybody must have a SPF and apply it twice a day.

Face serums can be helpful if applied correctly in order to deal with marks and pigmentation.

