All time favourite Korean skincare routine for adults
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 03, 2024
Making sure that you start with double cleansing is the main thing.
Next exfoliate your skin with a good scrub.
Apply some toner to close the open pores so that next products can be applied.
Face moisturizer is a good way to keep your skin soft.
Dark circles can be treated by using under eye masks.
Face masks once a week is enough to make your skin soft and smooth.
Everybody must have a SPF and apply it twice a day.
Face serums can be helpful if applied correctly in order to deal with marks and pigmentation.
Thanks For Reading!
