Allu Arjun to Prabhas: South Indian celebrities with most expensive homes
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 10, 2024
Raayan actor Dhanush reportedly has a home worth Rs 150 crore. He supposedly has a 4-storey house in Chennai.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He also said that the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule have turned Allu Arjun into a villain.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu also lives in Jubilee Hills. Her house is worth Rs 100 crore as per reports.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas reportedly has a lavish and fancy house in Hyderabad with is worth Rs 60 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nagarjuna and his family lives in Hyderabad. The actor reportedly owns a massive bungalow worth Rs 42 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth is among the biggest stars of the South film industry. The actor reportedly owns a house in Chennai that is worth Rs 35 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu is the Prince of Tollywood. He lives in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad with his family. His house reportedly is worth Rs 28 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana and family live in a house in Jubilee Hills that is designed by Tarun Tahilani. The cost of the house is around Rs 30 crore repotedly.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The latest superstar of South, Vijay Deverakonda, recently purchased a new home that is said to be worth Rs 15 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Indian actor Kamal Haasan is said to own properties worth Rs 19.5 crore in Chennai.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 quotes by veteran businessman Ratan Tata that will inspire you
Find Out More