Amazing Korean skincare hacks to swear by

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024

To achieve the best results, use a residue-free cleaning.

Optimal dead cell clearance can be achieved by exfoliating once a week.

To assist your pores contract after exfoliating, use a toner once a day.

In order to attain smooth, radiant skin, use serum everyday and see the difference.

For best hydration, use the right moisturizer in good quantity.

For daily UV radiation protection use sunscreen after moisturizing your skin.

Korean sheet masks are good for skin care; apply them once a week.

Use an eye cream every day to help prevent wrinkles and look young and beautiful.

