Amitabh Bachchan’s health secret revealed; Big B avoids THESE five things to stay fit at 82

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2025

Amitabh Bachchan is the GOAT -- greatest of all time. The Bollywood legend has been motivating numerous generations with his movies, thoughts and lifestyle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mr Bachchan’s fitness secret is the talk of the town. Even at the age of 82, the energy and flexibility this megastar possesses is unmatched.

Slide to read, the things Big B follows to stay fit and flexible.

Non-Veg Food: Mr Bachchan was a big lover of non-vegetarian food but he avoids it now.

Sweets: Sugary food is the love of many but Big B excellently put a stop on his sugar cravings years ago.

No Rice: Amitabh Bachchan completely avoids the consumption of rice from his meal.

Avoid Drinking: Mr Bachchan doesn't consume any alcoholic drinks.

Junk Food: Many of the health issues or skin problems are because of unhealthy food consumption. Amitabh Bachchan avoids harmful, oily food.

Big B has always been a source of inspiration for other actors to start working on their lifestyle and make a healthy living.

We hope you will follow these tips and stay fit and healthy even after hitting 80, just like Mr Bachchan.

