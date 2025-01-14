Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Tiwari and more; celebrities who may attend Maha Kumbh 2025
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 14, 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025, also known as the Great Kumbh Mela, is a massive Hindu pilgrimage and festival that takes place every 12 years in India. Here is the list of celebrities who are attending this year
Amitabh Bachchan- Often considered one of the greatest, most accomplished and successful actors in the history of Indian cinema, Mr Bachchan is expected to attend the Maha Kumbh.
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt- The Bollywood couple is also set to take a dip at Prayagraj.
Anup Jalota- Popularly known as the "Bhajan Samraat", the singer is expected to fulfill his holy duties.
Renuka Shahane- Widely known for her work in the Hindi and Marathi films, Renuka Shahane Rana is ready to participate in the holy fair.
Ashutosh Rana- Known for his portrayal of negative roles, Ashutosh Rana is expected to attend the spiritual festival.
Ravi Kishan- Ravi Kishan might also attend the festivities in Prayagraj.
