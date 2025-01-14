Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Tiwari and more; celebrities who may attend Maha Kumbh 2025

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2025

Maha Kumbh 2025, also known as the Great Kumbh Mela, is a massive Hindu pilgrimage and festival that takes place every 12 years in India. Here is the list of celebrities who are attending this year

Amitabh Bachchan- Often considered one of the greatest, most accomplished and successful actors in the history of Indian cinema, Mr Bachchan is expected to attend the Maha Kumbh.

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt- The Bollywood couple is also set to take a dip at Prayagraj.

Anup Jalota- Popularly known as the "Bhajan Samraat", the singer is expected to fulfill his holy duties.

Renuka Shahane- Widely known for her work in the Hindi and Marathi films, Renuka Shahane Rana is ready to participate in the holy fair.

Ashutosh Rana- Known for his portrayal of negative roles, Ashutosh Rana is expected to attend the spiritual festival.

Ravi Kishan- Ravi Kishan might also attend the festivities in Prayagraj.

