From Amitabh Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra; top Bollywood stars who own expensive cars
Roger KhuraijamSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2025
A luxury car is not only about price or comfort but also is a status symbol. From sleek supercars to luxurious limousines, here are the most expensive cars in India owned by our favourite Bollywood stars.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mercedes Benz S600- Amitabh Bachchan added Mercedes Benz S600 to his pack recently. It's priced at Rs 12.26 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rolls Royce Ghost- Priced more than Rs 12 crore, Emraan Hashmi just added this luxury vehicle to his collection.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bugatti Veyron- Shah Rukh Khan is known for his car collection. The Bugatti Veyron, one of the fastest expensive cars with a price tag of around Rs 12 crore, is also a part of it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rolls-Royce Phantom VII- Akshay Kumar has a Rolls-Royce Phantom VII which is priced at Rs 9-11 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rolls Royce Cullinan- Ajay Devgan crowns his garage with a black Rolls Royce Cullinan that he owns. The car costs Rs 6.95 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
McLaren GT- With a price tag of around Rs 4.7 crore, Kartik Aaryan was gifted this car by the producer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mercedes Maybach S650- Nick Jonas gifted wife Priyanka Chopra the Mercedes-Maybach S650 which costs approximately Rs 2.73 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: From Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa to 96; top films of Trisha Krishnan