Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, zodiac sign qualities of top 10 stars that make them successful 

We are here with the best qualities of TOP stars as per their Zodiac signs that help them achieve success and worldwide adulation.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023

Anushka Sharma 

Anushka is a Taurean and they are very self-assured people. They are diligent and honest and that's what makes them successful. 

Deepika Padukone 

Deepika is a Capricon. They love challenging things to make it bigger. They are persistent, practical and pragmatic. 

Amitabh Bachchan 

Big B is one of the most respected Indian celebrities. His zodiac sign is Libra. They are known for their organisational skills. 

The balance

Librians look for balance in life and they achieve it with discipline and punctuality. 

Shah Rukh Khan 

Shah Rukh's zodiac is Scorpio. They are known for setting and raising the bar higher, especially for themselves.

What makes them attractive 

Scorpions have certain magnetism and they emit certain energy which makes it impossible to ignore.   

Ranbir Kapoor 

Ranbir is also a Librian. They are highly intelligent and creative. These qualities are in abundance in RK. 

Alia Bhatt 

Alia is a Piscean. They are also a bit psychic and have tons of creativity and imagination.  

Kangana Ranaut 

Kangana is also a Piscean. Pisces people are spiritual, wise and trusting sort. They are very driven.  

Tom Hanks 

Hanks is a Cancerian. People with Cancer as a sun sign are known to be passionate, effortlessly intuitive and compassionate. 

Taylor Swift 

Taylor is a Sagittarius. They are adventurous souls who love story-telling and all things creative.  

Leonardo DiCaprio 

Leo shares his sign with Badshah SRK. Scorpions are charming, are very dedicated towards their work. 

