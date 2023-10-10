Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, zodiac sign qualities of top 10 stars that make them successful 

We are here with the best qualities of TOP stars as per their Zodiac signs that help them achieve success and worldwide adulation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023
Anushka is a Taurean and they are very self-assured people. They are diligent and honest and that's what makes them successful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika is a Capricon. They love challenging things to make it bigger. They are persistent, practical and pragmatic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Big B is one of the most respected Indian celebrities. His zodiac sign is Libra. They are known for their organisational skills.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Librians look for balance in life and they achieve it with discipline and punctuality.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh's zodiac is Scorpio. They are known for setting and raising the bar higher, especially for themselves.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scorpions have certain magnetism and they emit certain energy which makes it impossible to ignore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir is also a Librian. They are highly intelligent and creative. These qualities are in abundance in RK.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia is a Piscean. They are also a bit psychic and have tons of creativity and imagination.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana is also a Piscean. Pisces people are spiritual, wise and trusting sort. They are very driven.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hanks is a Cancerian. People with Cancer as a sun sign are known to be passionate, effortlessly intuitive and compassionate.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taylor is a Sagittarius. They are adventurous souls who love story-telling and all things creative.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leo shares his sign with Badshah SRK. Scorpions are charming, are very dedicated towards their work.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!