Anant Ambani and siblings got almost no pocket money, here's why

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2024

Nita and Mukesh Ambani are one of the richest parents in the world.

They are not only known for their wealth but for family values and ethics.

Once Nita Ambani said in an interview that she never let money come in between,ie, she made sure to raise her children just like every other parents.

Nita has always been careful to reach the value of money to Anant, Isha and Akash.

Hence, she used to give very less money as their pocket money to them.

According to sources, she said, she used to give 5 rupees every week to each of them.

She also shared that once Anant asked for 10 rupees instead of 5 rupees.

When asked about the reason, he said that his friends used to laugh at the 5 rupee coin.

