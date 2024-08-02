Anant Ambani and siblings got almost no pocket money, here's why
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 02, 2024
Nita and Mukesh Ambani are one of the richest parents in the world.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
They are not only known for their wealth but for family values and ethics.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Once Nita Ambani said in an interview that she never let money come in between,ie, she made sure to raise her children just like every other parents.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nita has always been careful to reach the value of money to Anant, Isha and Akash.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hence, she used to give very less money as their pocket money to them.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
According to sources, she said, she used to give 5 rupees every week to each of them.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She also shared that once Anant asked for 10 rupees instead of 5 rupees.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
When asked about the reason, he said that his friends used to laugh at the 5 rupee coin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: DYK why Nita Ambani drinks beetroot juice daily?
Find Out More