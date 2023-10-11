Anant Ambani lost 108 kgs in 18 months; diet plan, workout routine revealed  

Anant Ambani is Mukesh and Nita Ambani's younger son. His transformation has inspired millions of people. Here's a look at it...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023

Weight gain and loss 

Anant Ambani weighed around 208 Kgs. He had to lose 108 kgs to avoid major health risks. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The health risk 

Nita Ambani has openly admitted that her son has been suffering from Obesity. It causes serious health issues. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anant Ambani health issues 

As per reports, Anant turned highly asthmatic due to his excessive weight. The doctor suggested that he undergo treatment before it worsened, which would have happened if ignored. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anant's weight loss medication 

Because he was obese, he was given oral medication consisting of steroids. The oral steroids helped in fluid retention, aiding Anant in his weight loss. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anant's workout routine 

As per media reports, Anant would work out about 5 to 6 hours a day. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Work out regime 

The routine included a 21 km walk, weight training, functional training and high-intensity cardio exercises.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Another addition

Anant also performed yoga which helped him balance out the healthy way of working. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anant's diet 

To lose weight, Anant had to undergo a strict diet change too. He skipped sugar and included a more protein-rich, low-carb diet. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anant Ambani diet plan 

He consumed about 1200 to 1400 calories a day. His diet was a mix of fresh green veggies, lentils, sprouts, pulses and dairy products such as paneer and milk. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anant's diet change 

Anant had to forgo junk food completely to help him reduce weight.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Help for Anant 

A Bollywood trainer designed a special fitness plan to help him lose weight without interfering with his medication. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anant weight gain 

Anant has put on weight again when he got engaged to Radhika Merchant. It led to insensitive trolling. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Anupamaa: Love stories in TV shows that ended with tragic deaths  

 

 Find Out More