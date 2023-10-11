Anant Ambani lost 108 kgs in 18 months; diet plan, workout routine revealed  

Anant Ambani is Mukesh and Nita Ambani's younger son. His transformation has inspired millions of people. Here's a look at it...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023
Anant Ambani weighed around 208 Kgs. He had to lose 108 kgs to avoid major health risks.
Nita Ambani has openly admitted that her son has been suffering from Obesity. It causes serious health issues.
As per reports, Anant turned highly asthmatic due to his excessive weight. The doctor suggested that he undergo treatment before it worsened, which would have happened if ignored.
Because he was obese, he was given oral medication consisting of steroids. The oral steroids helped in fluid retention, aiding Anant in his weight loss.
As per media reports, Anant would work out about 5 to 6 hours a day.
The routine included a 21 km walk, weight training, functional training and high-intensity cardio exercises.
Anant also performed yoga which helped him balance out the healthy way of working.
To lose weight, Anant had to undergo a strict diet change too. He skipped sugar and included a more protein-rich, low-carb diet.
He consumed about 1200 to 1400 calories a day. His diet was a mix of fresh green veggies, lentils, sprouts, pulses and dairy products such as paneer and milk.
Anant had to forgo junk food completely to help him reduce weight.
A Bollywood trainer designed a special fitness plan to help him lose weight without interfering with his medication.
Anant has put on weight again when he got engaged to Radhika Merchant. It led to insensitive trolling.
