Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre wedding: List of gifts given to the guests

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 21, 2024

A wide range of celebrities from different fields attended the three days of magnificent celebrations that marked Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This was yet another example of the Ambani family's customary kindness toward their guests.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rumor has it that Nita and Mukesh Ambani gave the guests expensive presents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Expensive gifts including LV purses, gold necklaces, fashionable shoes, and even nightwear were reportedly given to visitors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Ambani family also proudly celebrated the founding of the Vantara Animal Rehabilitation Center.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Attendees received handbags made of leather that was not subjected to cruelty, custom designed by Bombay Artisan Co.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unusual candles made by visually impaired artists from Sunrise Candles in Mahabaleshwar were also reportedly included in the pre-wedding favors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Ambani family went all out to make each and every one of their guests feel unique at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish pre-wedding celebration.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Tamil action films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More