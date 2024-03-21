Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre wedding: List of gifts given to the guests
Vridhi Soodhan
| Mar 21, 2024
A wide range of celebrities from different fields attended the three days of magnificent celebrations that marked Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.
This was yet another example of the Ambani family's customary kindness toward their guests.
Rumor has it that Nita and Mukesh Ambani gave the guests expensive presents.
Expensive gifts including LV purses, gold necklaces, fashionable shoes, and even nightwear were reportedly given to visitors.
The Ambani family also proudly celebrated the founding of the Vantara Animal Rehabilitation Center.
Attendees received handbags made of leather that was not subjected to cruelty, custom designed by Bombay Artisan Co.
Unusual candles made by visually impaired artists from Sunrise Candles in Mahabaleshwar were also reportedly included in the pre-wedding favors.
The Ambani family went all out to make each and every one of their guests feel unique at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish pre-wedding celebration.
