Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant to honeymoon at THIS exotic location?

At last, the much anticipated wedding finished up and Anant and Radhika have tied the knot.

The couple celebrated their wedding with great fanfare. Let's now have a look at some of the typical honeymoon destinations for the pair.

Renowned for its blue lagoon, overwater villas, and lush tropical splendor, Bora Bora Island is a honeymooner's paradise.

For the Ambanis, the Kruger National Park, is one of the favorite vacation spots. It is said that the Ambani families made multiple trips to Kruger National Park.

Every honeymooner's ideal location is Switzerland. Couples can take leisurely walks, treat themselves to fine Swiss chocolates and just spend time together.

In the British Virgin Islands, the couple can indulge in opulent spa treatments, candlelit beach meals and romantic sunset cruises.

For the recently married 'Ambani' pair, Fiji Island offers an alluring option with blue oceans, white sand beaches and lush tropical jungles.

These destinations are just a few of the main ones where the Ambani couple might go for their honeymoon. What's your guess?

