Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: All the gorgeous looks of the bride to be

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2024

The soon to be bride looks amazing in this bright pink lehnga.

Her smile is adding on to her elegant outfit, shining extra bright than the ornaments.

Radhika surely beats many present divas in this shimmery look and descent jewellery.

She looks gorgeous in every attire, be it Indian or Western wear.

Wearing a saree gives Radhika a mature look, and we absolutely love it.

By looking at this outfit we can surely get an idea about how pretty will she look on her wedding day.

Showcasing class and grace, Radhika looks ever stylish.

Her decency is the key to her super pretty outfits and overall looks.

