Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding guest guide: Travel plan, themed nights, dress codes and much more
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024
It is stated that all attendees will take chartered planes from Delhi or Mumbai to Jamnagar on March 1 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
According to sources, the guidance suggests that travelers pack sensibly, bringing one piece of hand luggage and one piece of hold luggage per person.
The events will take place over three themed nights. The first day is titled An Evening in Everland, and "elegant cocktail" is the suggested attire.
A Walk on the Wildside is scheduled for Day 2, and "jungle fever" is the recommended attire.
The event is scheduled to take place outside at the Ambanis Animal Rescue Center in Jamnagar.
After that, attendees will exchange their safari-themed attire for more formal attire for Mela Rouge. There is a "dazzling desi romance" dress code for this.
There will be two events on the last day as well. The first one, Tusker Trails, advises "casual chic" attire because visitors are anticipated to delve further into Jamnagar's verdant atmosphere.
Hashtakshar, the last party, demands a formal evening dressed in traditional Indian attire.
