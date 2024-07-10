Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Know educational qualifications of the groom and bride's family
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 10, 2024
Nita Ambani received her bachelor's degree from Mumbai's Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mukesh Ambani: Graduated from Mumbai's Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) with a bachelor's degree. He enrolled at Stanford University to begin his MBA, but he never finished.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shloka Mehta: Completed studies at the London School of Economics in the United Kingdom and holds a bachelor's degree from Princeton University in the United States.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Isha Ambani: She attended Stanford Graduate School of Business in the United States after earning a bachelor's degree from Yale University in the United States.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Akash Ambani: He concentrated on his undergraduate studies while attending Brown University in the United States.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Merchant completed her undergraduate education at New York University (NYU) in the United States.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anant Ambani completed his undergraduate education at Brown University in the United States.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Here's how much Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and other actors earned through The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix
Find Out More