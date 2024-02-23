Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant wedding: The Ambani bahu receives THESE expensive gifts ahead of the wedding rituals

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024

Radhika Merchant has been showered with pricey presents from Nita and Mukesh Ambani, carrying on the family tradition of pampering their daughters-in-law.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, Radhika Merchant's soon-to-be mother-in-law Nita Ambani gifted her a stunning silver Laxmi-Ganesh gift package.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Together with a set of Lakshmi-Ganesh idols, the gift featured two silver Tulsi pots and a silver pedestal for incense sticks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Like Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhika Merchant had an Arangetram ceremony in 2022 at Mumbai's Jio World Center's Grand Theater, hosted by the Ambani family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A lavish Bentley Continental GTC Speed valued at around Rs 4.5 crore was given to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on their engagement day by Mukesh Ambani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

At the cocktail party hosted by Isheta Salgaocar, the niece of Mukesh Ambani, Radhika Merchant was seen donning a stunning choker made of pearls and diamonds.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She appears to have a strong relationship with her future mother-in-law, Nita Ambani, the owner of the choker.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Follow this Korean skincare routine to get healthy skin

 

 Find Out More