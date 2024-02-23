Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant wedding: The Ambani bahu receives THESE expensive gifts ahead of the wedding rituals
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024
Radhika Merchant has been showered with pricey presents from Nita and Mukesh Ambani, carrying on the family tradition of pampering their daughters-in-law.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Radhika Merchant's soon-to-be mother-in-law Nita Ambani gifted her a stunning silver Laxmi-Ganesh gift package.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Together with a set of Lakshmi-Ganesh idols, the gift featured two silver Tulsi pots and a silver pedestal for incense sticks.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Like Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Merchant had an Arangetram ceremony in 2022 at Mumbai's Jio World Center's Grand Theater, hosted by the Ambani family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A lavish Bentley Continental GTC Speed valued at around Rs 4.5 crore was given to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on their engagement day by Mukesh Ambani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At the cocktail party hosted by Isheta Salgaocar, the niece of Mukesh Ambani, Radhika Merchant was seen donning a stunning choker made of pearls and diamonds.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She appears to have a strong relationship with her future mother-in-law, Nita Ambani, the owner of the choker.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Follow this Korean skincare routine to get healthy skin
Find Out More