Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding: Know the wedding card's features, cost and more
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 01, 2024
These days everybody is talking about all the preparations Ambanis are doing for the wedding of Anant and Radhika.
A video that appeared on Anant and Radhika's wedding invitation just surfaced.
The card features gold idols in a silver temple, and it comes in a red box.
Every function has a different card.
It has been meticulously crafted with attention to detail, including a shawl and a fabric bearing the name AR.
Hindi mantras reportedly begin to play as soon as you open the box.
It's difficult to determine the precise cost of this gold and silver card, but it's clear that it must have been expensive.
As of now their lavish wedding is scheduled for July 12.
