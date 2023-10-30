Ananya Panday birthday: Personality traits, love connection and more about the Scorpio girl 

The Dream Girl 2 actress is turning 25 today. Here's looking at her zodiac signs, personality traits, love connections and more.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023

Ananya Panday's zodiac

AP is a scorpio which is the eighth astrological sign in the zodiac.

Personality traits

Scorpio people are extremely deep and emotional. They are intense in all things they do.

AP's characteristics

Scorpios have demanding personalities and they crave intimacy.

Is Ananya getting misunderstood?

Scorpio people are often misunderstood because of their intense nature and their tendency to be harsh.

Scorpio positive traits

As per her zodiac sign, Ananya is determined, brave, honest and ambitious.

Scorpio negative traits

The downsides to Scoripos can be jealousy, secretiveness, resentfulness, controlling and also stubbornness.

Romantic relationships

As per her zodiac sign, Ananya would seek serious relationships or commitments. They are loyal, like very-all or nothing in a relationship.

Love connections

Scorpio-Scorpio can gel well but are not exactly compatible. Aditya Roy Kapur is also a Scorpio. When two Scorpios come together one can expect a hot, passionate and tempestuous romantic relationship.

Career and workplace

Scorpios don't let things get in their way but if it does, they are cunning and will not hold back to get what they want. They thrive in competition.

All cards on the table

Scorpios can be unfailingly honest, ruthless at times. However, they can hold grudges and don't forgive easily. So, don't cross Ananya.

Scorpio in intimacy 

Scorpios can experiment in physical relationships, meaning, can have fetishes or desires. They can be pretty shameless in expressing their desires and switch roles (dominating, submissive) on a whim.  

Other celebrities who are Scorpios

Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Winona Ryder, Zeenat Aman, Katy Perry, Emma Stone, Anne Hathaway, Shailene Woodley and Leonardo Dicaprio are some other famous Scorpios. 

